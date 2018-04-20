Schochaneetqua Angus: a name associated with quality bulls at local bull show and sale

Pam McGuinness and Todd Marchant do whatever they can to support 4H Club members, such as Wyatt Armes. Angie Mindus photo

For Pam McGuinness and Todd Marchant of Schochaneetqua Angus, the prized purebred bulls they offer at the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale are the culmination of years of hard work — to be able to offer just the right genetic qualities ranchers are looking for.

“We just want to satisfy the commercial cattlemen,” Marchant said of what he loves about raising and selling purebred Angus bulls. “I want to see ranchers do better in the sales ring, so whatever I can do to help them makes me happy.”

When asked what he likes about ranchers, Marchant answered simply, “the list would be a mile long probably.”

“There’s tons of things. They’re just so down-to earth.”

Marchant and McGuinness are both originally from OK Falls where Marchant was in 4H as a youth and began working at the local stockyards by the age of 12. He also competed for years in the BCRA in bareback and roping.

McGuinness worked for veterinarians for years and is a certified AI (artificial insemination) technician.

Married for the last 22 years, the couple left the south and moved to Big Lake 14 years ago to continue building their business.

“Todd works at Mount Polley and I stay home with the cows,” said McGuinness. “We love Big Lake. The community is awesome and we’ve made good friends here.”

During McGuinness’ time away from the cattle she travels around the Interior to compete in show jumping with her Thoroughbred.

Marchant said they were feeling over-regulated in OK Falls by urban growth in the area and knew the Cariboo was where it was at if they wanted to be a part of the cattle industry.

“The Cariboo is the place to be to market cattle,” Marchant said.

The couple spend a lot of time poring over data and looking at catalogues before they pair a bull and a cow to get just the right genetics they are looking for in a calf.

Marchant said some of their 35 mother cows are bred using their bull while others are selected for breeding through AI, which allows Marchant and McGuinness to choose semen from across North America while reviewing comprehensive genetic data that reveals the animal’s docility gene and fleshing ability, for example.

“We are always looking two years ahead to make a better product that will bring more money for calves (for the ranchers),” he said. “I try to figure out what they need and I go looking for it and, hopefully, that combination with our cows works.”

The couple calf out in January to ensure their bulls are ready to be sold in the spring, at the age of 13 to 15 months and weighing in between 1,250 and 1,500 pounds. And once the calves are old enough to be weaned Marchant said he starts handling them and eventually halters the bulls three or four times before they are taken to the show and sale.

Marchant said his bulls are very quiet to handle because he makes sure they are bred for docility.

“As we all get older, we can’t move as quick,” Marchant said, noting that docility is also linked to quicker weight gain.

The couple are big supporters of their local 4H Club, and allow youth club members to come to their ranch to pick out calves for their projects. They also teach the children how to halt break their animals and connect 4H members with other breeders during the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale for work at the event.

“We try to involve the 4H kids as much as we can.”

Wyatt Armes and Lexi and Joey Augustine are two 4-H Club members who regularly work for the couple.

For them the payback is simple.

“Just a smile on the kids’ faces.”

There are six Schochaneetqua Angus bulls registered for the 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.