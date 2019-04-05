Schellenberg brothers take over Elks Hall management

The two seeks to revitalize membership numbers, which has decreased to the single digits

Photo submitted Randy and his brother Sam Schellenberg are the new managers of the Elks Hall here in Williams Lake as of April 1, 2019. The brothers are longtime members and wish to see a return to the glory days of the Elks Hall in terms of membership numbers, which have dwindled in recent years.

The Elks Hall has new managership in the form of brothers Randy and Sam Schellenberg.

Randy said both he and Sam are longtime members of the Elks Hall Association of which Randy has been president of for the last four years. Both Randy and his brother first got involved with the organization thanks to their father, who introduced them to it. It was their father’s wish they be involved, which makes the Elks very important to them.

To begin with, Randy wanted to thank Arnie Zimmerman, the former manager of the Elks Hall in Williams Lake, for all his years of tireless service to the hall and the community. The Schellenberg’s wish Zimmerman luck in all his future endeavours.

Simply put, Randy said this decision came because it was time for a change at the Elks Hall.

“We’re trying to bring the Elks back up to its glory days,” Randy said. “We’re trying to get new members in and that is a really hard thing.”

At one time, he said, the Elks membership consisted of close to 150 to 200 members involved with the running and organization of the hall. Now though, counting himself and his brother, they have only five full-time members making decisions around the association’s table. While it’d be nice to see such high numbers return, Randy is hoping that they are able to grow their numbers beyond five in the next few months.

Anyone looking to volunteer in some capacity at the Elks Hall is encouraged to do so and can contact Sam at 250-398-6870or Randy at 250 267 6506 for more information.



