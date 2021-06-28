The City of Williams Lake will host Canada Day festivities at Boitanio Park, Kiwanis Park and the Cariboo Memorial Recration Complex from noon to 3:30 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Scaled down Canada Day events planned for Williams Lake

Activities will take place in Boitanio Park, Kiwanis Park and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

A scaled down Canada Day event will take place in Williams Lake on Thursday, July 1 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Kaitlyn Atkinson, the city’s manager of recreation, said there will be children’s actitities at Kiwanis Park such as parachute play, tatoos, freezies and the spray park.

Over at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex there will be free swimming, skating and laser tag.

Laser tag is a new event this year.

It will take place on the dry floor arena and will be for children eight years and older.

In Boitanio Park there will be cup cakes, lawn games, a slip and slide, and live music.

“We are still waiting for clarification on what we can and cannot do so at this point so we will be updating the protocols once we know,” Atkinson said Monday.

Scaled down Canada Day events planned for Williams Lake
