San Jose 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Chase Pincott. Raelee Slavens. Sienna Kalashnikoff. Mesa Slavens. The Cloverbuds, Rylan, Kage and Macy, display their freshly made goat’s milk soap. They scented it with essential flowers and topped it with locally dried flowers and items foraged from nature. Will Roberts. Chelsia Weetman. Jerret Weetman.

The San Jose 4-H Club is in its second year. We have 10 members in Beef and Cloverbud. Our meetings are held in Lac La Hache and 150 Mile House. Please contact Dixie at 250-303-1652 for any information.

Cloverbuds

Hello, we are the San Jose 4-H Club Cloverbuds, Rylan, Kage and Macy. We are the youngest members of our club and just beginning our 4-H journey. Cloverbuds get to explore different projects as an introduction to 4-H. This year we did unit 3 which covers Horse, Dog, Goat, Photography, Clothing, Pigs and Bike Safety.

We’ve had so much fun learning! We’ve had puppy play dates, kidded around with goats and made goat’s milk soap. We sewed hair scrunchies, decorated pig cupcakes and visited a horse farrier while snapping pictures of everything with disposable cameras. Our next activity is flower printing on fabric and we hope to bring it to the show!

Macy, Kacy and Rylan would like to invite you to the 65th Annual Show and Sale. The Cloverbud show is on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:00 a.m. Look for our display during show week and say hello or ask how you can become a Cloverbud, too!

Sienna Kalashnikoff – Lot #110

Hi, my name is Sienna Kalashnikoff and I am a member of the San Jose 4-H Club. I am 11 years old and this is my third year in 4-H. I am taking a market steer named Buddy. He is a Simmental/Red Angus cross. My favourite thing to do with my steer is to wash and groom him. I love being in 4-H because I get to learn new things all the time.

Chase Pincott – Lot #112

Hi, my name is Chase Pincott. I’m 10 years old and this is my second year being a part of the San Jose 4-H Club. I have three projects this year, Market Steer, Heifer and Cow/Calf. I would like to thank my last year’s buyer, PMT Accountants. I’m looking forward to this year’s Show and Sale and hope to see you all there!

Will Roberts – Lot #115

My name is Will Roberts. Lot number 115 with the San Jose 4-H Club. I am in my twelfth year as a 4-H member. I am the vice president and senior safety officer. Show and Sale is a great place to see all the animals, cheer during the shows and learn about the 4-H program. Of course, it is the best place to fill your freezer, too. I am raising a Black Angus steer from our ranch for sale. He is finishing very well and will be a welcome addition to your meals! I appreciate all the support over the years from my leaders, parents and of course the community. I graduated this year and plan to work and save money to take a trade at college.

Mesa Slavens – Lot #116

Hey there. I’m Mesa Slavens. This is my fourth year in 4-H and second year as a member of the San Jose 4-H Club. This year I have three projects, Market Steer, Heifer (named Loco), and Cow/Calf (Red and Bozo). My steers name is DB and he is a Hereford. He is gaining really well. We hope to see you at this year’s Show and Sale.

Raelee Slavens – Lot #117

Hi, my name is Raelee Slavens! I am 15 years old and I’m going into grade 10! This is my fourth year in 4-H and my second year in the San Jose 4-H Club! This year I have a homegrown Hereford market steer named JB and a Hereford Angus cross cow named Pippy, with her calf Pip! I am lot number 117, I hope to see you there!

Chelsia Weetman – Lot #118

Hello, my name is Chelsia Weetman, I am 14 years old and a senior member of the San Jose 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in 4-H. This year I am bringing my market steer Brouk to Show and Sale. Brouk is a homegrown Hereford Cross steer from our Ranch in Big Creek. He is a grandson of a cow I named Brownie. I have enjoyed raising him this year. I’m looking forward to Show and Sale. Beef day is Saturday, Aug. 5. Hope to see you there.

Jerret Weetman – Lot #119

Hello, my name is Jerret Weetman, I am 10 years old and a junior member of the San Jose 4-H Club. This is my first year in 4-H. My project this year is a market steer named Thor. Thor is a homegrown Angus steer from our Ranch in Big Creek. I have enjoyed getting to feed and care for him this year. Stop by Show and Sale and say hi.

Williams Lake