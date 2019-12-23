Samaritans Purse loads shoe boxes for developing nations this Christmas

For some, these may be the only gifts they receive this Christmas.

Tony Dickens

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Each year in Williams Lake, hundreds of shoe boxes are filled with gifts for children in developing nations.

For some, these may be the only gifts they receive this Christmas.

At the Church on Eleventh, 360 of these precious parcels were dispatched late last month from many, caring individuals here in Williams Lake.

Their ultimate destination will be determined by the organization, Samaritan’s Purse — an arm of the Billy Graham evangelistic association.

Each gift package contains toys and some useful articles, which would probably be considered a luxury in the country to where they are sent.

‘Luxury’ items like toothbrushes and school supplies together with a special toy and a picture of the donor will be cherished by those who receive their gift. The joy expressed on the faces of the children who receive the shoe box is thanks enough for those who carefully selected and packaged them.

