Williams Lake Salvation Army’s Lt. Jessica Hoeft kicks off the kettle campaign at Walmart Monday, Nov. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign underway in Williams Lake

The fundraiser helps fill the food bank and support programs

A seasonal fundraiser critical for food and programs for the vulnerable, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign is now underway in Williams Lake.

Lt. Jessica Hoeft manned the bright red kettle herself Monday at both Walmart and Canadian Tire, but she hopes others will join the effort to give hope to those in need.

“While it is definitely multi-faceted, the ways we most lean and live into this is through providing food, clothing, a warm community space, and a listening ear to anyone and everyone,” Hoeft said of the Salvation Army’s role in the community.

Hoeft has lived in Williams Lake since July and has dedicated her life to helping others after being raised in a ‘chaotic’ home around alcohol.

She said in Williams Lake the need is great, and there are several ways to help this Christmas.

Angel tress are back at Walmart, Canadian Tire and Realm of Toys. Customers can select a paper angel from one of the trees, purchase an item listed, and leave it at the store for pick up.

Residents and businesses can also sponsor Christmas hampers for those in need. Donations of non-perishable food items and cash are also welcome.

There is also a great need for volunteers to man the kettles in two-hour-shifts. To sign up online please go to http://williamslakekettles.setmore.com.

This year’s goal is to raise $70,000 through the kettle campaign and Hoeft thanks everyone who gives whatever they can.

“Even a two dollar donation makes a difference,” she said.

