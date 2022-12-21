Every year for the past seven years in Williams Lake, 15 in Quesnel, City Furniture donates all the food needed for the Salvation Army to put on a free Christmas dinner for those in need. Pictured are; Joanna Smith (from left) Rami Pannu, Tari Davidge and Sam Saini with this year’s donation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Salvation Army to host Christmas dinner Dec. 22

The lunch time event is open to those in need or alone

The Salvation Army in Williams Lake will be hosting its annual Christmas luncheon Thursday, Dec. 22.

Members of the RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department will be on hand to help serve the meal, which is made possible through an annual donation from City Furniture.

Rami Pannu thanks customers for shopping local, which enables them to give back to the community.

Salvation Army kitchen supervisor Tari Davidge said 17 turkeys will help make up this year’s meal, served from noon to 2 p.m.

This year the Salvation Army will be able to return to a sit-down meal in the dining room after being sidelined to take out meals only the last couple years due to the pandemic.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Davidge, noting last year more than 200 meals were served.

Those in need or alone this Christmas are welcome to join, said Lt. Jessica Hoeft of the Salvation Army.

“We want anyone and everyone to feel welcome to join in this meal and especially want our friends in the community to find some place warm to enjoy this traditional turkey meal for the Christmas holidays,” added Hoeft.

Williams Lake

