Salvation Army holiday kettle campaign gearing up

Angel Trees will be located at Walmart, Winners and The Realm of Toys

It is the ongoing generosity of the community the Williams Lake Salvation Army is counting on as its Christmas campaign gets underway.

In 2019 the Christmas kettle campaign raised $72,000.

Captain Tatiana Kachanova noted this year’s campaign runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 with red kettles at retail locations manned by volunteers.

Last year’s donations supported the army’s meal programs with 23,482 meals provided, the drop-in center which was visited 18,116 times, the food bank with 1,877 hampers given out, referral services for housing and addiction, provided furniture, household items, school supplies and summer camp assistance for children.

The army also served Christmas lunch for 187 residents and distributed over 550 Christmas hampers to low income families and singles. This year they hope to raise, again, $72,000 to continue offering services in Williams Lake.

There are several ways the community can help.

Volunteer for a two or four-hour shift at a participating kettle location of such as Walmart, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Freshco, the BC Liquor and Jacks Wines & Spirits.

Sponsor a kettle by donating $250.00 and the Salvation Army will place a kettle in your name in a location of choice for one day.

A company name will be displayed at the kettle as a sponsor for the day.

Another option is to adopt a kettle by finding volunteers to man a kettle of choice for a day whether it’s family, friends, co-workers, or neighbours ask people to take a shift throughout the day at your kettle.

The group’s name will be displayed to let the public know.

Consider giving a tax-deductible donation or using a tip-tap feature on one of the kettle locations

Donations can also be made online by going to FILLTHEKETTLE.COM and choose Salvation Army Williams Lake.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach said this year’s Christmas dinner will be served as take-out on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“We will be handing out bags with prepared turkey dinner from the front of our building.”

Hamper registration is on now, Monday to Friday this week from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the dining hall.

The Angel Trees will be located at Walmart, Winners and The Realm of Toys.

Robinson said each angel represents a child in the community that is registered with the Salvation Army this year. Each angel will have a gift suggestion on it — a gift their parents would have wanted to buy them for Christmas.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a family is asked to e-mail Robinson and she will forward more information about the Christmas sponsorship program.

Her e-mail is Tamara.Robinson@salvationarmy.ca.

news@wltribune.com
Salvation Army

