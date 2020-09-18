There will be a Salvation Army food bank drive Saturday, Sept. 19 organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Salvation Army food bank drive Sept. 19 in Williams Lake

Volunteers will be collecting donations from doorsteps

A food drive for the Salvation Army will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 in Williams Lake.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue volunteers will be picking up donations from people’s doorsteps beginning at 9 a.m.

Residents who receive a Salvation Army food bank donation paper bag for the drive in advance are invited to fill it and if a donation is not picked up from a doorstep, then the donor is asked to please call 250-305-9352.

During the food drive volunteers will not knock on people’s doors or solicit donations.

Donations can also be dropped off at Poppy Home, located at 11 Second Ave. South, on Saturday, Sept. 19 during business hours — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.


Salvation ArmyWilliams Lake

