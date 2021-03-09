Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach at the Salvation Army with pet food that is being distributed through a partnership with the BC SPCA Williams Lake Branch. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Salvation Army, BCSPCA team up to provide pet food to owners impacted by COVID-19

BC SPCA distributes 800 kilos of kibble, nearly 450 cans of food since start of pandemic

The Salvation Army and BC SPCA Williams Lake Branch are assisting pet guardians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have provided pet food whenever we could to people in need throughout the years, the shelter has now been able to expand its pet food program to reach more people in need during these difficult times,” said Liz Dighton, manager of the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

Dighton said thanks to an increasing amount of food donations from the community, they are able through social services partners support people with pets to ensure families can stay together through difficult times.

“We went from receiving the odd bag of food from a grocery store to having a van full of food from the SPCA when we need it,” says Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach at the Salvation Army.

“Having free pet food is one less burden to think about during an already trying time for our clients, and new families coming forward to seek our services.”

Robinson noted the support from the BC SPCA addressing the needs of cats and dogs in the community, but, also as an extension, it’s helping the Salvation Army address the emotional well-being of their clients.

“Pets are part of our families and bring so much value to our well-being,” said Dighton. “Preventing these animals from entering the shelter system is the best outcome for everyone.”

To date, the Williams Lake BC SPCA has distributed more than 800 kilos of kibble and nearly 450 cans of food since the start of the pandemic.

The BC SPCA Williams Lake continues to accept pet food donations for their food bank outreach program.

Donations can be dropped off at the gate of 709 Bond Lake Road, Williams Lake between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

news@wltribune.com
Pets

