Canada Safeway manager Marnie Millership and staff donate $4,417 in gift cards to Tamara Robinson for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The money was raised during an in-store Give the Gift of Food holiday fundraising campain held in December and was the highest amount raised by stores in the district.

Safeway donates $4,417 in giftcards to Salvation Army

Highest amount raised by stores in the district

