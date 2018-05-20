Canada Safeway manager Marnie Millership and staff donate $4,417 in gift cards to Tamara Robinson for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The money was raised during an in-store Give the Gift of Food holiday fundraising campain held in December and was the highest amount raised by stores in the district.
Safeway donates $4,417 in giftcards to Salvation Army
Highest amount raised by stores in the district
