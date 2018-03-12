Saddle auction benefits Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd. and Scotiabank Group in Pitt Meadows raised almost $2,000 for search and rescue

Almost $2,000 raised by the auction of a custom-made saddle in the Lower Mainland and matching funds from Scotiabank Group has been donated to Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in Williams Lake.

TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd., owned by RJ Prasad, raised $982 during the saddle auction at Scotiabank in Pitt Meadows and then Scotiabank through its team volunteer program matched the money raised for a total donation of $1,964.

“We were contacted by TrueNorth asking us who they should donate it to in town relating to last summer’s wildfires,” said Audrey Waterhouse from Beaver Valley Feeds Saturday after she presented CCSAR with a cheque. “TrueNorth is one of our suppliers — they supply us with bridles, headstalls and saddles and things like that.”

Waterhouse said she selected CCSAR because a lot of other organizations got recognized for their efforts during the 2017 wildfires.

“I believe search and rescue played an integral part,” she added. “I saw them on the side of the road when we were evacuating on the Saturday night. And every time there’s a motor vehicle accident, they attend.”

CCSAR Chief Rick White said the donation will be used to purchase equipment or possibly for training.

“We will make a decision at a meeting on how to spend it,” White said.

A spokesperson at TrueNorth said Prasad was not available for comment, however, confirmed that donating a saddle to raise funds it something the company does from “time to time.”