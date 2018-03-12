Beaver Valley Feeds bookkeeper Audrey Waterhouse presents a cheque to Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White (left), captain Bob Piderman and member Katie Hadden Saturday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Saddle auction benefits Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd. and Scotiabank Group in Pitt Meadows raised almost $2,000 for search and rescue

Almost $2,000 raised by the auction of a custom-made saddle in the Lower Mainland and matching funds from Scotiabank Group has been donated to Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in Williams Lake.

TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd., owned by RJ Prasad, raised $982 during the saddle auction at Scotiabank in Pitt Meadows and then Scotiabank through its team volunteer program matched the money raised for a total donation of $1,964.

“We were contacted by TrueNorth asking us who they should donate it to in town relating to last summer’s wildfires,” said Audrey Waterhouse from Beaver Valley Feeds Saturday after she presented CCSAR with a cheque. “TrueNorth is one of our suppliers — they supply us with bridles, headstalls and saddles and things like that.”

Waterhouse said she selected CCSAR because a lot of other organizations got recognized for their efforts during the 2017 wildfires.

“I believe search and rescue played an integral part,” she added. “I saw them on the side of the road when we were evacuating on the Saturday night. And every time there’s a motor vehicle accident, they attend.”

CCSAR Chief Rick White said the donation will be used to purchase equipment or possibly for training.

“We will make a decision at a meeting on how to spend it,” White said.

A spokesperson at TrueNorth said Prasad was not available for comment, however, confirmed that donating a saddle to raise funds it something the company does from “time to time.”

Read More: Wildfire season keeps search and rescue busy

Previous story
Spring-like Sunday in lakecity
Next story
Visit the High Arctic this Wednesday

Just Posted

Saddle auction benefits Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd. and Scotiabank Group in Pitt Meadows raised almost $2,000 for search and rescue

Some road restrictions in place for Central Cariboo

With the temperatures increasing, it’s no surprise to see the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has put a 70 per cent axle loading limit in place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spring-like Sunday in lakecity

Families enjoy sunshine in Kiwanis Park

T-wolves finish weekend 3-0 as provincials near

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves gear up to host 2018 provincials

Here comes the sun

It’s shaping up to be a warm, sunny day in the lakecity

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure

Low abundance of salmon stocks on B.C. coast has DFO considering outright fishing ban for anglers

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Most Read

  • Spring-like Sunday in lakecity

    Families enjoy sunshine in Kiwanis Park

  • Saddle auction benefits Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

    TrueNorth Trading Co. Ltd. and Scotiabank Group in Pitt Meadows raised almost $2,000 for search and rescue

  • Visit the High Arctic this Wednesday

    Next travel and dessert night to be held with Tom Smith this March 14