Sacred Heart Catholic School senior special education assistant Debbie Reid designed a sensory room for the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sacred Heart Catholic School senior special education assistant Debbie Reid designed a sensory room for the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized by City of Williams Lake for accessibility improvements

The school received certificate of recognition from accessibility advisory committee

Sacred Heart Catholic School was recognized by the City of Williams Lake this week for its efforts to improve accessibility in its building.

The school now has an elevator and a sensory room for children with autism.

Mayor Walt Cobb was at the school Monday, Nov. 9, when members of the city’s accessibility advisory committee presented acting principal Gary Mason with a certificate of recognition.

“A big thank you to Sacred Heart School. As Williams Lake is the home of Rick Hansen the more access we get in our town the better,” Cobb said.

The certificate was given in recognition and appreciation of the ‘vast accessible improvements you have made to your building and property. The installation of your chair lift and construction of you pathway will benefit many with mobility issues,’ said Linda Evans and Brenda Gordon as they presented it.

Both women are subcommittee members who judge the nominations.

Mason said he did not want to take any credit for the improvements as they had happened under former principal Shirley Giroux and existing senior special education assistant Debbie Reid.

“They created a room where children could advocate for themselves to go to and decompress,” he said.

“Debbie determined the funds she’d need and Shirley found the money.”

Read more: Williams Lake principal sharing PhD research at Winnipeg conference

Reid said the sensory room is only being used by primary students presently because of COVID-19 restrictions. The room has items such as a swing, a ball pen, trampoline and other attributes.

“We did put some supplies downstairs for older children that need to use them,” Reid added.

Accessibility committee chair Maureen Straza said the nomination came in a while ago, but due to COVID-19 it took a bit of time to get around to presenting the certificate.

Read more: Accessibility award of merit nominations open at city hall


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccessibilityWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake to provide ‘warm woolies’ for those in need

Just Posted

Williams Lake Boxing Club members Dustin Norberg, Duncan McLellan and Stuart McLellan are among a small group of fighters still training at the local gym in Williams Lake. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the club is not currently accepting new members. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake boxers surviving COVID-19 punch

“We’ve been back training since they let us reopen [in late June].”

City of Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee members Brenda Gordon, (from left), Linda Evans and Maureen Straza (third from left), and Mayor Walt Cobb, (far right), present Sacred Heart Catholic School acting principal Gary Mason, centre, with a certificate of recognition for accessibility improvements at the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized by City of Williams Lake for accessibility improvements

The school received certificate of recognition from accessibility advisory committee

Some of the Cariboo Regional District’s firefighters took hazardous material training the weekend of Nov. 6, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD volunteer fire departments gain Hazmat training

Two members of the International Association of Fire Fighters delivered the course

Lhtako Dené Nation Chief Clifford LeBrun. (Observer file photo)
First Nation leaders demand an end to racism in Quesnel

Systemic racism, violence witnessed daily, say chiefs of Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers Jadyn Grant (from left), Braedi Hamar, Ian Foster, Dylan DeRose, Taylor Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Knox and Morgan Langford (front) mask up while cheering on fellow swimmers during the club’s ‘Splash and Dash Time Trial’ Saturday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Blue Fins dive back in pool for first meet in seven months

“But the kids have been working hard, training hard, and results are paying off.”

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read