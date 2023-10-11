Ryan Oliver Comin’ Home for concert with Cariboo Gold Dance Band

Jazz musician to appear alongside local band where Oliver got his start

Jazz musician Ryan Oliver is returning to Williams Lake to perform with the Cariboo Gold Dance Band on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo submitted)

Over the years, the Cariboo Gold Dance Band has backed many professional musicians and brought the power of the traditional big band sound to Williams Lake.

This year, the 16-piece big band will be working with and featuring well-known Juno-nominated saxophonist, Ryan Oliver.

Growing up in Williams Lake, Ryan discovered his passion for music and the saxophone during his time in high school in the SD27 band program. His talent was quickly recognized by music teacher Michael Butterfield, who mentored Ryan in his journey to becoming a professional musician.

“Each year the CGDB likes to include a few select high school music students,” explained Mike Barbour, tenor sax player,

“The year Ryan played baritone sax with us he did an amazing job.”

Of course Ryan’s participation with the dance band during his Grade 12 year was short-lived as he was off to university the next fall to further his music studies.

Over the next two decades, Ryan’s career has taken him around the world as musician, teacher and clinician. From New York to New Zealand, as a member of the Shuffle Demons, Ryan toured throughout Canada, USA, Europe, Australia, India and Asia. He returned to the west coast of B.C. in 2017 and finally settled in Victoria, where he currently resides and works as Executive Director for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre.

“Canadian jazz is in good hands with players like Ryan Oliver,”said west coast jazz legend, Pat Labarbera.

Mark your calendars, Saturday, Oct.21, The Cariboo Gold Dance Band will be performing Comin’ Home featuring Oliver in his return to his hometown.

One show only in the Gibraltar Room of the Cariboo Memorial Complex. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.. This family-friendly event is sponsored in part by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District.

Tickets are available at the Open Book and the Guitar Seller, and the door if still available. If you enjoy live music with swing, jazz, Latin, funk and the big band sound, this promises to be a show you’ll definitely want to see.

Live musicWilliams Lake