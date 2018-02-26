Friends and family are invited to an open house Tuesday, Feb 27 at Williams Lake Senior’s Village

Ruth Lord is celebrating her 100th birthday this week, and her friends are invited to the party.

A very special birthday celebration is being held this week in Williams Lake.

Ruth Lord is celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

An Open House will be held at the Williams Lake Senior’s Village on Western Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m.

“All her friends are invited to join Ruth and her family for this grand and joyous occasion. A High Tea will be held in her honour,” said Krista Liebe.

“Ruth Lord is looking back at a very eventful and busy life, but she has never lost her big warm smile. And she still walks strong and tall, as tall as such a tiny lady can, facing life with all its quirky moments straight on.”

Liebe said family is coming from far away, from New York, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and Creston to celebrate with their mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

“Please come and join Ruth on this very special day!”