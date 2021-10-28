Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 presents first poppy to Williams Lake mayor

The Remembrance period is from the last Friday in October until November 11

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President David Brideau presents the first poppy to Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians wear a remembrance poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who sacrificed for our country’s freedom.

The Royal Canadian Legion invites everyone across the country to show their recognition by proudly wearing this symbol of Remembrance and taking a moment to reflect.

In Williams Lake the president of Branch 139 always presents the first poppy to the mayor to begin the Poppy Campaign.

How to wear a Poppy

The Poppy should be worn with respect on the left side, over the heart. The Legion’s lapel Poppy is a sacred symbol of Remembrance and should not be affixed with any pin that obstructs the Poppy. Also available through some Branches is the Legion’s reusable black centre Poppy pin to affix your lapel Poppy.

When to wear a Poppy

The lapel Poppy should be worn during the Remembrance period, from the last Friday in October until November 11. The Legion encourages the wearing of Poppies at funerals of Veterans, and for any commemorative event such as a memorial service, or the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As well, it is not inappropriate to wear a Poppy during other times to commemorate Fallen Veterans and it is an individual choice to do so.

How to remove a Poppy

Poppies may be worn throughout the Remembrance period, including in the evening after Remembrance Day Ceremony. Some choose to remove their Poppy at the end of the day on November 11. Some choose to remove their Poppy at the conclusion of the ceremony and place their Poppy on the cenotaph or on a wreath as a sign of respect. This has become a poignant tradition each year at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa as thousands of Poppies are placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

When a Poppy is removed, it should be stored appropriately or it may be disposed of respectfully. We encourage anyone who finds a Poppy that has fallen to the ground to pick it up and brush it off so that it can be kept or disposed of respectfully.

While Poppies are always free, the Royal Canadian Legion gratefully accepts donations to the Poppy Fund, which directly supports Canada’s Veterans and their families in need.

– Information provided by the Legion

