Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosting dinner, fashion show Oct. 27

Volunteers at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 are hosting their popular dinner, fashion show and entertainment event on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

“It is always a good, good time for ladies to get out,” said Joyce Norberg, legion treasurer. “It will be our eight one and we are going with the theme of Mama Mia Here We Go Again.”

A spaghetti dinner prepared by the legion’s kitchen crew will be on the menu, followed by the modelling of fashions from BFF Fashions and Suzanne’s and Jenny’s.

Norberg said the two stores pick their own models each year and she herself organized fashion shows locally in the 1970s and she used to train the Stampede queen contestants.

“We will finish off the evening with Cindy Nadeau singing two or three songs,” Norberg said.

Tickets are available from the legion only.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails, dinner will be served at 7 p.m., fashion show will begin at 8 p.m. and the evening will finish off with entertainment and prizes beginning at 9 p.m.

Cost of a ticket remains at $20 and purchases will require proof of receipt of two COVID-19 vaccines and photo ID.

“People are a little bit low right now so we decided why raise the price?” Norberg added.



