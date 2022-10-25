Royal Canadian Legion Annual Poppy Campaign gets underway Oct. 28

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is finishing up the last of his duties this week before he steps down to make way for a new mayor who will be officially sworn in on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the first vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 presented Cobb with a poppy at the Cenotaph outside city hall.

It is Legion policy to have the poppy presented prior to the campaign starting, which is why it had to be done this week, said Legion member Bonnie O’Neill.

The Annual Poppy Campaign gets underway Friday, Oct. 28 and will go until Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 25, city council will meet for the last time.

During the meeting city council will be asked to approve the legion’s request to use the city hall parking lot for the community Remembrance Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, as well as a request to display the legion flag during the week of Nov. 7 to 11.

Council will also asked to approved the use of the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for a service from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 prior to the ceremony at the Cenotaph.

Before the meeting adjourns tonight during the roundtable portion, Cobb and the councillors will have an opportunity to make a final statement.

Regular city council meetings are always livestreamed through the city’s website.

