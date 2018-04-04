Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

It’s not everyday you will see the Grand Master of the BC and Yukon Freemasons, make a personal house call in full regalia. But in the case of Brother Roy Crosina, an exception was made.

Roy, 88, has been a Freemason, and a member of Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113, for the past 64 years.

He went into the Masons because his uncle and grandfather were members and that made him interested in the organization, his wife Shirley said.

“Roy liked what they did and was really supportive of the care car the Masons have that transports patients,” Shirley added.

Unable to attend the local Lodge to receive the recognition for his long service to the craft, the Grand Master did not hesitate to go to him.

So on the morning of March 24, 2018, the Grand Master, accompanied by the Grand Marshall Mark Donaldson, — the current District Deputy Grand Master Cliff Cawley, a long time member of Centre Lodge Alan Boyd, and the current Worshipful Master John Tauber, paid Roy and Shirley a visit.

Sporting an ear-to-ear smile, while seated in his living room chair, Roy was presented his 60-year pin, a personal pin from the Grand Master, and a framed certificate, acknowledging and honouring his long devotion to Freemasonry.

Roy and his wife Shirley, have lived in Williams Lake their entire lives, and have raised two sons and three daughters. Shirley is also a member of the local Eastern Star, an appendant body of Freemasonry, and has been active in it for the past 56 years.

Roy quit school at the age of 14 to go work in the local mills. He later drove a truck and then went to work for Fred Bass who had a real estate agency.

In 1962, he opened Crosina Realty.

They have lived in their home on Country Club Boulevard above the golf course for 44 years, and before that built a home in behind where Caribou Apparel and Tack on Broadway Avenue South is today.

Freemasonry is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world. With more than six million members worldwide.

 

Photo submitted Worshipful Brother (WB) John Tauber (from left) Worshipful Master, Centre Lodge #113, Rite Worshipful Brother (RWB) Mark Donaldson, Grand Marshall, Grand Lodge BC and Yukon, RWB Alan Boyd, Past Master of Centre Lodge, and Past DDGM, RWB Cliff Cawley, District Deputy Grand Master, Cariboo #4 South, Shirley Crosina, MWB Ron Yates, Grand master, Grand Lodge of BC and Yukon and Brother Roy Crosina, Centre Lodge #113 (centre).

