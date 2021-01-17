ROTARY MONTH: Camaraderie, helping others fuels Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak

For the past year-and-a-half Martin has served as the club’s secretary; Noble as president

A desire to help others was the impetus behind Jason Noble and his longtime partner Marilyn Martin’s decision to join the Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak.

For the past year-and-a-half Martin has served as the club’s secretary while Noble has taken on the role of president.

“We were looking for something to do to help in our community,” Noble said, adding the experience has been a positive one where they have met many like-minded people and have enjoyed the camaraderie of working together for good causes.

In a typical year without COVID-19, Daybreak Rotary meets once a week for breakfast at 7 a.m. and currently has 10 members. Some of the club’s largest projects include organizing the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade, hosting the annual Rotary Book Sale and overseeing the Starfish program which sees Daybreak members fill and distribute 28 backpacks full of food to schools to give out to students in need.

Noble said their fundraising enables the group to support worthy community causes such as the Starfish program, local bursaries and non-profits such as the Gavin Lake Forest Education Centre. Members also donate their time to keep a city block clean from garbage and also volunteered to help clean trails at Scout Island after flooding this past spring.

The Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak is always seeking new members, Noble said noting no amount of donated time is too little.

“Whatever time you have to give is great.”

Noble added he looks forward to a time when the members can meet again in person, rather than on Zoom.

