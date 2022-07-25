Rotary clubs sponsoring new mural saluting volunteerism in Williams Lake

The mural will receive funding from the city, BIA

The volunteerism mural will be painted on the retaining wall on the north end of the parking lot between Save-on-Foods and the BC Liquor Store. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake’s two Rotary clubs are teaming up to sponsor a new mural saluting local volunteerism.

The mural will be painted on the retaining wall on the north side of the parking lot between Save-on-Foods and the B.C. Liquor Store.

Andrew Sandberg with Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary came up with the idea.

It was proposed by the city’s newly-formed Williams Lake Public Art Committee and for funding from the city for $5,000 and the BIA for $5,000 which city council approved Tuesday, July 19 at its regular meeting.

Any remaining costs will be covered by Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary and the Rotary Club of Williams Lake, Sandberg said.

Local mural artist Dwayne Davis will be painting the mural, depicting various types of volunteers in the community and on Saturday, Sept 17 the finishing touches will be added with the help of local volunteers.

“We will be asking all people who volunteer for anything to come down and put their hand print on the tree leaves on the mural,” Sandberg said. “We will take a tally of how many people show up and include that on the mural along with all the organizations they volunteer for.”

He said the more hands they get the bigger the impact the mural will have.

As for the location, Sandberg said the plan is to hold events there in the future to honour volunteers, such as during National volunteer appreciation week held each April.



