Rotary Club of WL serving the community since 1964

Hundreds of lakecity residents are served at each Stampede Steakout organized and run by the Rotary Club of Williams Lake. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

With Rotary Awareness Month in full swing, the Rotary Club of Williams Lake is gearing up for another year of serving the community they love.

Ever since June of 1964 when they got their charter, the Rotary Club has been active in the lakecity community supporting local charities and sponsoring events with a heavy emphasis on the community’s youth. During that time they’ve also helped charter two other Rotary clubs, the Daybreak Rotary of Williams Lake and the Rotary Club of 100 Mile House.

While it rotates every year, currently the president of the Rotary Club is Joanna Sanders, who is serving her second term in the position. Sanders has lived in the lakecity for the last decade or so and has been a Rotarian for many years since her time living in White Rock.

“One of the things that is a passion of mine is to be in Rotary because it’s all-encompassing when it comes to giving back to both the community and internationally,” Sanders said.

Personally, she said she gets a lot of satisfaction out of the friendships she develops through the club with likeminded individuals who want to enhance the community. Sanders feels that when individuals like her work together they can get a lot done on even an international level they could never do alone. She is particularly proud of the fact Rotary played a key role in almost eradicating polio from the Earth, save a few holdouts.

Currently, Sanders said that they provide several scholarships to local students thanks to their fundraising efforts and that they choose a new group to support in the lakecity each year. While they keep most of their activities local, Sanders said they do have an international committee that will donate money to youth groups within other counties like Ghana and Guatemala.

Rotarians will also volunteer their time locally, Sanders said, by putting their boots on the ground where it’s needed such as the breakfast program they’re currently helping to run at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.

In 2020, Sanders said she’s looking forward to organizing and hosting the Stampede Breakfast and Steakout they hold every year on the July long weekend as that’s their biggest fundraising event.

She said that in the morning prior to the Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade, they’ll serve close to 1,000 people breakfast, sometimes.

The Rotary Club of Williams Lake meets every Wednesday at noon at Mr. Mikes in downtown Williams Lake, with all welcome to attend.

Sanders said that she likes to get know potential members first and said that this luncheon meeting is a great way for prospective members to get a sense of what Rotary is about while allowing the Rotarians to do the same for them.

Currently, they have 34 members but they’re also looking for new community-minded individuals to join the team.



