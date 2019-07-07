Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H club busy this summer

Read the monthly report of the Club Reporter here

Ellie Van Immerzeel, a member of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4 H Club, smiles with Gurty the cow at the 4-H Club’s petting zoo and cakewalk. Patrick Davies Photo.

May and June have been a busy time for our 4-H club!

In May we had a work bee at the Rose Lake community hall, plus we had a district-wide judging rally at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Some of our beef members had fun at the Prospect 2000 Beef Show in Kamloops!

In June there was an agriculture safety day in Quesnel that some of our members attended. On the Stampede weekend, our 4-H club cleaned the rodeo stands after each performance.

As well in June, our beef members had a two-day cow-camp (a time where all the beef members come and learn more about cows and how to properly show them).

On July 5 there will be a district-wide poultry party. In July, we are going to have our meeting on July 10 at the Rose Lake Hall.

July 27 there will be Achievement Day for the Members from the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club! All are welcome to come and see our members show their animals! It will start at 9 a.m. and go until roughly 5 p.m., and there will also be a potluck lunch involved!

Have a great week!!

Isaac Bedford is a member of the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4-H club.