Roosters make residents crow at Quesnel assisted living home

The seniors living at Redwood Residences Assisted Living in South Quesnel have a couple new alarm clocks.
The residents have adopted two roosters residents have named Laurey and Hardy. The roosters were rescued by Rick Campioni, who works at the facility.
“I was at my friend’s place, and he doesn’t want roosters, because when they cock-a-doodle-doo, they attract wolves, foxes and other predators,” Campioni said. “He was gonna kill them, and I said, ‘no.’”
The roosters are brothers and a breed from Quebec which can handle the cold Canadian winters. The roosters live in a chicken coop that was abandoned a few years ago on the grounds.
“It makes it more of a nice, livable space,” Campioni said. “It’s like living on the farm again.”
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.