Rona’s Heroes Campaign gives big to Big Brother Big Sisters Williams Lake

Staff helped raise almost $5,000 for the local organization

Cindy Lehtimaki, left, and Greg Morry, right, of Rona present Kayla Schindle, Natasha Pilkington and Susan Erlandson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake with funds raised from the Heroes Campaign. (Photo submitted)

Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake has received a generous boost from the efforts of Rona staff in the lakecity.

A total of $4,518.98 was raised during the Heroes Campaign from Rona through bottle drives, 50/50 raffle, outhouse raffle built for the Stampede Parade float, hot dog barbecues and donations from contractors, plus donations from the public.

The best overall employee to raise funds was awarded to Shandel Smith.

