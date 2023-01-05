Rona’s Heroes Campaign gives big to Big Brother Big Sisters Williams Lake

Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake has received a generous boost from the efforts of Rona staff in the lakecity.
A total of $4,518.98 was raised during the Heroes Campaign from Rona through bottle drives, 50/50 raffle, outhouse raffle built for the Stampede Parade float, hot dog barbecues and donations from contractors, plus donations from the public.
The best overall employee to raise funds was awarded to Shandel Smith.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.