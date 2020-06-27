Rodeo fans feel absence of Williams Lake Stampede weekend cancelled due to COVID

The Williams Lake Stampede is one of Canada’s largest rodeos. (Black Press Media file photo)

As the rain fell Friday, June 26, it was a reminder that it would have been raining on day two of the Williams Lake Stampede.

Instead the stands, stalls and arena remain quiet because COVID-19 pandemic precautions still prohibit more than 50 people to gather in one place.

In a heartfelt post, the Stampede Association took it Facebook page Thursday, to outline all the things that would have been going on throughout the weekend.

Responding, many people have replied on the post, thanking volunteers for their hard work throughout the years and noting how disappointed they will be to miss it this year.

The Tribune would have been busy covering the Stampede events along with everything else that normally takes place on this weekend every year.

Next Saturday, July 4, the community is invited to the Rotary Stampede Community Spirit Drive-Thru Breakfast being held at the Stampede Grounds.



