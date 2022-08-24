Road tripping from Lillooet to Barkerville and back

A road trip brought a grandmother and grandson to Williams Lake, where they were having a blast

Michelle Lacavera and her grandson Skylar were taking in the grand opening event to open this year’s art walk in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seven-year-old Skylar Lacavera was having a blast with his nana when the pair happened across the grand opening of the 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk on Aug. 12.

Skylar was touring from Lillooet with his grandmother (nana) Michelle Lacavera and they were on their way back from Barkerville when they stopped and asked directions to The Guitar Seller.

Skylar had been wanting a guitar for a long time and his nana was on a mission to get him one.

After purchasing the guitar, the pair returned to enjoy some of the grand opening event and Skylar was happily strumming his new guitar.

“Some of my best memories are from this area,” said Michelle of what brought them to the Cariboo.

“My heart was pulling me to bring him.”

The pair were spotted at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo the next day, Skylar still strumming the instrument.



CaribooQuesnelRoadtripWilliams Lake