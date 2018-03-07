L-R: Rylee Smith, Lindsey Bifford, Maggie Ranger, Margaret-Anne Enders, Eva Navrot, Thea Fast, Kris Dobyns, members of the Women’s Spirituality Circle at an event last year.

Rising from the Ashes: Women’s Spirituality Circle gathering

Sparks of Hope to rise from multi-faith spirituality gathering

The Women’s Spirituality Circle is welcoming participants to their fourth annual gathering, themed “Rising from the Ashes: Sparks of Hope.”

The annual multi-faith gathering is exploring a theme of fire, speaking to the trauma many in the community, both women and men, experienced following the wildfires last summer.

“We were really noticing how much the community is still feeling very affected by the wildfires of this summer — we knew from research that would be happening — but we were certainly seeing it in the women who were coming to our events through the year. So for our big gathering this year we wanted to provide a space where women could talk about it and explore a little,” said organizer Margaret-Anne Enders.

The gathering will discuss the different teachings and practices spiritual traditions and faiths use to foster strength and resilience during challenges like the one that faced the Cariboo last summer.

One of the events at the day-long gathering will be a multi-faith panel where women from different backgrounds — Secwepemc and Tsilhqot’in Elders, Earth based perspectives, as well as those from Buddhist, Christian and Messianic Jewish traditions will speak about their spiritual traditions involving fire.

“What can we learn from fire? What are some of the teachings? What are some of the stories — just to give us a different way of looking at this experience that we’ve come through,” said Enders

Workshops at the gathering will also include art therapy, creative movement and dance, writing, and silent time for reflection.

“There will be some music and appies and people can relax and be together and be in a really safe and nurturing community and then at the very end we will do some sort of a fire ritual to give an opportunity for people to let go of some things they are carrying or make an intention for the way forward.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any women are welcome, says Enders.

Tickets are free and available at the Open Book or CMHA before March 13.

There is free, on-site child-minding, though it must be pre-booked.

For more information, call Enders at 250-305-4426.

“We really want to hold up what a difficult time it was but also where do we find strength and how do we find strength in community as well and how do we go forward with more resilience.”

