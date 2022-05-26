Rev your engines, Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup returns May 28, 29

The Lakers Car Club will host its Spring Round Up and Show and Shine this coming weekend following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. (Tribune file photo) Jessica James, who grew up in Nimpo Lake, B.C., is the star aviator in History’s upcoming reality show Lost Car Rescue, filmed in the Peace River area and is expected to make an appearance at the Spring Round Up and Show and Shine May 29. (Jeff Topham photo)

Prepare to feast your eyes on some beautiful vehicles when the Lakers Car Club Spring Round Up and Show and Shine returns to Williams Lake the weekend of May 28 and 29.

Lakers Car Club president Paul Christianson said after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the club is excited to present its 26th annual car show.

“You get a good feeling when you get to talk to business people around town about their optimism for the event,” he told the Tribune. “A lot of businesses went the extra mile this year. We are extremely grateful for the community support both financial and with door prizes.”

On Saturday, May 28, registration will take place at the Tourism Discovery Centre (TDC) beginning at 11 a.m.

Categories for the event include car, truck, motorcycle, tractor, stationary engine, stock and modified.

A poker run to businesses in town will go from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m. there will be a cruise through town, departing from the TDC.

From the TDC, the cruise will head down Highway 97, turn left onto Mackenzie Avenue, right on Comer Street, around the hospital to Johnson Street, left on Western Avenue, right on Huston Street, left on Eleventh Avenue, straight onto Twelfth Avenue, around and back down Eleventh Avenue, right on Pigeon Avenue, right onto Western Avenue to the end past Seniors Village, then right on Midnight Drive to left on Boundary Street, right on Pigeon Avenue, proceeding to left on Proctor Street, right on Fourth Avenue North past Cariboo Place, left on Borland Street and back to Oliver Street.

From there the cruise will proceed to the Stampede Grounds because the club and guests will be joining the Stampede Association for its dinner, auction and kick-off concert at the Williams Lake Curling Club which starts at 5 p.m.

Early Sunday, May 29, the club will be downtown preparing for the show and shine, which is moving to a different location in the downtown core.

For the first time the entrance will be at the intersection of Second Avenue and Oliver Street with cars on display from that point on Oliver Street down as far as Mackenzie Avenue, on First Avenue and in Spirit Square.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The show starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

A highlight this year will be a guest appearance by Jessica James, the young float plane pilot originally from Nimpo Lake, who has a lead role in History channel’s show Lost Car Rescue.

Long-time Lakers Car Club member Gerald Overton Sr. is a family friend of James’ and invited her to attend.

James will have a booth in Spirit Square where the public can visit her.

“We have a lot of members who are fans,” Christianson said.

Some Scotiabank employees have volunteered to run the Lakers’ hot dog stand, there will be a food truck from Prince George, a local ice cream truck, doughnut and Fabiola Faubert Ruiz with her Mexican food.

Christianson said 50 to 60 per cent of the car owners participating will be from Williams Lake, with visitors coming from as far away as Terrace, B.C. and Washington State.

“I’m just hoping for good weather,” he said. “Weather is such a huge factor.”

