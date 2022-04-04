Return of Williams Lake Stampede Dinner, Dance and Auction and concert event in the works

Dancin’ in the Dirt grandstand concert part of the fun

The Williams Lake Stampede’s annual dinner, dance and auction fundraiser is set to take place at the Williams Lake Curling Club this year. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

A date has been set for the Williams Lake Stampede Dinner, Auction & Back in the Saddle concert.

The annual dinner, dance and auction fundraiser is set for May 28 with the dinner and auction to be held at the Williams Lake Curling Club and the Back in the Saddle Kick-off Concert ‘Dancin’ in the Dirt’ to be held outdoors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grandstand stage.

According to the Stampede’s official announcement, the concert will feature Aaron Pritchett, Tanner Olsen Band, Karen Lee Batten and One in the Chamber.

Doors to the curling rink open at 5 p.m., dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. with the auction at 7 p.m.

Gates to the grandstand open at 8 p.m. with the concert getting underway at 9 p.m.

“The Dinner, Dance, and Auction is our chance to get dressed up and gather our generous supporters for an evening of fun,” notes the announcement. “It will look a little different this year than in years’ past, with this year’s Dinner and Auction taking place at the WL Curling Rink. We expect a good time to be had by all!”

The Williams Lake Stampede is set to take place June 30 to July 3 following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

