Response ‘overwhelming’ to Lake City Denture Clinic’s All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth contest

Residents still have until the end of the month to nominate someone they deem deserving, or themselves, for a free set of dentures this holiday season.

Lake City Denture Clinic’s All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth contest — which will grant a free set of dentures to the lucky winner — has seen phenomenal response, said LCDC registered denturist (R.D.) Roy Jaroudi.

“We’re looking forward to drawing the winner. The response has been overwhelming.”

Jaroudi asked applicants to submit a small story about why they should be deserving of the prize.

The contest draw date will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1, so there is time to complete the dentures before Christmas.

Eligibility for the contest could be one of the following: for the applicant to be missing at least one or all of their teeth, have suffered a recent job loss, current financial struggles, low income, limited health care coverage, someone who is always giving and deserves to receive this holiday season or could use an uplifting experience, for example.

Residents can apply by dropping off their ballot — which are available to cut out from inside the Williams Lake Tribune — in person at the Lake City Denture clinic office, by mail or by e-mail to lakecitydentureclinic@gmail.com (requires nominee’s name and phone number, and nominator’s name and phone number, along with two to three sentences about why you feel you or your nominee deserves the prize).

“We’ll choose someone at the end of the month, then get in touch with that person and see if they would like to be anonymous or open to having a public thing where we post before and after, the journey of going through the denture process — things like that,” he said.

“The response has just been great. And I like to give back. As long as everything goes smoothly we’re definitely planning on doing it again next year.”

Lake City Denture Clinic is located at 113B Yorston St. For more information call 250-398-9800.


The staff at Lake City Denture Clinic are approaching the draw date for its All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest, which will grant the lucky winner a free set of dentures. (Photo submitted)
Response 'overwhelming' to Lake City Denture Clinic's All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth contest

Residents still have until the end of the month to nominate someone…

