Residents enjoy Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake

Rajinder Kaur Johal is all smiles celebrating Vaisakhi Day Saturday, April 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Women gather to watch the raising of the flag outside the Gurdwara Sahib, Western Singh Sabha Saturday April 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Vaisakhi Day celebrations are a time-honoured tradition at both of Williams Lake’s two temples. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gagan Sran (from left), Hardeep Binning and Harbans Virk attend Vaisakhi celebrations April 23 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nirmal Singh prays while the flag is being raised at the Gurdwara Sahib, Western Singh Sabha. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A flag filled with flower petals is raised to celebrate Vaisakhi Day Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cell phones capture the special moments at Vaisakhi Day celebrations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Gurdwara Sahib, Western Singh Sabha was the scene of Vaisakhi Day celebrations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The flag pole is freshly wrapped before being raised. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Madhav Sharma and Avtar Malhi help put a new wrap on the flag. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Sikh community in Williams Lake always invite the broader community to celebrate Vaisakhi Day with them. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The flag is prepared before it is raised. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gurlal Mudhar, Harjinder Mudhar and Jasvir Nijar of 100 Mile House attend Vaisakhi Day celebrations in Williams Lake April 23. (Angie Mindus photo)

Members of the Sikh community gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi at the Gurdwara Sahib, Western Singh Sabha in Williams Lake recently.

The driveway leading into the temple Saturday afternoon, April 23 was lined with colourful yellow balloons as members prepared the flag before it was raised.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh Calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

In Williams Lake Vaisakhi is a festive and time-honoured tradition enjoyed by the Sikh community, as well as members of the general public who are always invited to attend.

Following the raising of the flag, everyone went inside to enjoy a traditional meal, prepared in the days prior by members.

On Saturday, April 30 a similar Vaisakhi celebration will take place at Williams Lake’s second temple, the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, located at 3024 Mackenzie Avenue with the raising of the flag on Saturday afternoon.

