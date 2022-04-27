Residents enjoy Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake

Members of the Sikh community gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi at the Gurdwara Sahib, Western Singh Sabha in Williams Lake recently.
The driveway leading into the temple Saturday afternoon, April 23 was lined with colourful yellow balloons as members prepared the flag before it was raised.
Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh Calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.
In Williams Lake Vaisakhi is a festive and time-honoured tradition enjoyed by the Sikh community, as well as members of the general public who are always invited to attend.
Following the raising of the flag, everyone went inside to enjoy a traditional meal, prepared in the days prior by members.
On Saturday, April 30 a similar Vaisakhi celebration will take place at Williams Lake’s second temple, the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, located at 3024 Mackenzie Avenue with the raising of the flag on Saturday afternoon.
