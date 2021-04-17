Williams Lake resident Richard Norman (front) is thankful for the recent addition of a motorized grocery cart at Save-On-Foods allowing him and other low-mobility residents to more freely get around the store. Pictured from Save-On-Foods are store manager Mark Moyes (back from left) and assistant store managers Harrison Rose and Matt Sidor. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Resident thankful for another low-mobility shopping option in lakecity

Save-On-Foods adds motorized grocery cart for shoppers’ use

A Williams Lake resident is grateful he and other low-mobility members of the community now have another option to carry out their weekly shopping.

Richard Norman, 67, said he is thrilled at the recent addition of a motorized grocery cart at Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake allowing him to freely grocery shop without concern.

“I can’t walk around the store on my own, and it means a lot to people like me,” Norman said. “It allows us to be independent and still do the things we need to do.”

Norman carries an oxygen tank and said prior to the arrival of the motorized grocery cart he was only able to make short trips in and out of the store.

“I’d talked to the managers one day a while back, and I went in the other day and, bang, there’s a scooter sitting there. They didn’t have to go out and buy that.”

He added he’s thankful to the staff at Save-On-Foods for purchasing the motorized grocery cart, and said it’s clear they care about their customers, which is why he likes to do his shopping at the store.

Matt Sidor, one of the assistant store managers at Save-On-Foods, said they had received some requests to have a motorized shopping cart as an option.

“We looked into it, the cost was affordable,” Sidor said. “It’s being used, but we definitely would like to see more people use it to do their shopping as word gets out.”

 


