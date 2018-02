Margaret Menzies was the lucky winner of the Tribune’s Valentine’s Sweetheart Giveaway Contest.

Margaret Menzies’ Valentine’s week got a little bit sweeter as she was announced as the winner of the Tribune’s Valentine’s Sweetheart Giveaway Contest.

Menzies took home a traiing package for two from Fit City Athletica ($100 value), a floral arrangement from Lo’s Florist ($72 value), dinner for two at The Point ($75 value) and a $50 gift card from Lavender Lingerie.