Renowned musician Ryan Oliver to perform as part of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band

Williams Lake event Comin’ Home will see Oliver return to his roots for some big band sound

Jazz musician Ryan Oliver is Comin’ Home to Williams Lake to perform with the Cariboo Gold Dance Band on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band (CGDB), like everyone else, continues to face the challenges of the “new reality”

associated with COVID and other seasonal infections.

The 16-piece big band was very fortunate in restarting rehearsals last spring and are presently working hard towards another incredible fall performance.

Returning to his home town, renowned musician Ryan Oliver will be featured with his tenor sax on a huge

variety of music including swing, jazz, Latin, and even a little funk. From the Count Basie Orchestra to Huey

Lewis and the News, Glenn Miller to A.C. Jobim, the CGDB carries on the tradition of the powerful sound of a

big band.

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band is made up from local amateur musicians and has been performing together for

almost 40 years in the Williams Lake area.

Though the composition of the band has changed over the years as members retired or moved away, the band continues to provide music and entertainment for various functions across the Cariboo.

In order to keep charts fresh and band members motivated to improve their music skills, a professional talent is brought to the community each year to work with them. Over the years many fantastic artists have mentored the CGDB including Donnie Clarke, Alan Mathison, Bill Runge, Tom Keenlyside and most recently Steve

Maddock.

This fall the band is excited to work with a Juno-nominated west coast jazz great, and former band member,

Mr. Ryan Oliver. Discovering his passion for music and the saxophone in high school, he performed with the

CGDB during his Grade 12 year playing baritone saxophone. Leaving Williams Lake to embark on his musical

journey, Oliver moved to Toronto for a brief time, then off to Amsterdam returning a year later to New York.

Oliver received his Master’s Degree from Rutger’s University and lead their big band for about a year.

He spent the next decade or so, playing and touring with a number of amazing groups. He played with well known guitar sensation, Derek Miller, toured four continents with the Shuffle Demons, and played numerous jazz shows with the The Cookers. Oliver has been featured in jazz festivals from New Orleans to Montreal and

Toronto to Vancouver. He returned to Vancouver Island with his family in 2017, and since then has been busy

as one of Canada’s most in-demand saxophonists. His most recent recording, “Strive”, features the legendary

jazz drummer Victor Lewis.

Oliver will spend the day rehearsing the band, polishing up an incredible selection of music, and then later that night will be the featured artist for the “COMIN’ HOME” show. This will be one night only, Saturday October 21.

If you love live music and the big band sound, you might want to wear your dancing shoes. This will be one performance you don’t want to miss.

Doors to the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at

7:30 p.m. Tickets to this family-friendly performance are available at the OPEN BOOK and at the GUITAR

SELLER. The CGDB would like to thank the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, the City of Williams

Lake and the Cariboo Regional District for their continued support of music in our community.

Live musicWilliams Lake