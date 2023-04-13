Relive the Music 50s & 60s concert a hit in Williams Lake

Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo) Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo) Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo) Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo) Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo) Performers of Relive the Music 50s & 60s delighted audience members at the Gibraltar Room March 28. (Alan Trenzek photo)

By Alan Trenzek

Special to the Tribune

Relive the Music 50s & 60s brought the oldies back to life in the Gibraltar Room March 28.

It was a fun night for all, great music with comedy and lots of laughs. The performers seemed to enjoy presenting an excellent show.

We saw girl bands from the 50s and 60s such as the Ronettes and Shangra Las. The singers and musicians were great, particularly the lead guitarist. The crowd enjoyed tributes to Sonny & Cher, Elvis, Tina Turner and many others.

