Registration for Bowl for Kids Sake open now

People of all ages took up a bowling ball at Bowl For Kids’ Sake last year. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As spring approaches Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake (BBBS) are preparing for their fundraising mainstay Bowl For Kids Sake, coming up Friday, March 27 and Friday and Saturday, April 3 to April 4.

Every year, hundreds of lakecity residents come out to Cariboo Bowling Lanes to try and throw a few strikes for a good cause. This year is no different as registration for this annual event is now open teams to sign up to raise money for BBBS and the children they support.

This year the theme of the event is “Disney: Making Dreams Come True” according to BBBS executive director Angela Kadar. She said participants are invited to dress up in costumes based on the endless possibilities of the Disney theme including Star Wars, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel Superheroes and many more.

“Our goal for this year is to have 80 teams register for Bowl For Kids Sake, which would result in over 500 people participating in this three day event,” Kadar said. “Last year we had 70 teams and we currently have 56 registered. The community support for this fundraiser has always been so amazing, and this year we want to throw the best party yet.”

Anyone interested in participating in the event, Kadar said, can do so by registering in a team of four to six people with each team pledging a minimum of $300 between them. Those looking to do so can drop by BBBS office or by contacting Kadar via angela.kadar@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

During the event prizes will be given out in a variety of categories including for Top Fundraisers, Best Dressed and Most Enthusiastic to name but a few.

Kadar added that she encourages participants to come hungry as Panago Pizza will be donating one large pizza per team for them to snack on and enjoy, something she’s quite thankful they’ve donated.

In addition to bowling, there will be a chance to take part in a raffle sale for two Economy Class Tickets valid for travel to any Air Canada scheduled destination in North America including Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean. To win the prize people can purchase a number from one to 300 for $10 a number with the winner being announced on Saturday, April 4 at the bowling alley.

“Fundraisers like Bowl For Kids Sake are so important for our youth because all proceeds from this event go toward supporting our mentoring programs. When people raise funds, they are making a social investment in the youth of Williams Lake. For every $1 invested in mentoring by Big Brothers Big Sisters returns $18 to society because our mentored youth are more likely to thrive and give back to our community.” Kadar said.

Kadar would like to offer a big thank you to their partners including Air Canada, Panago Pizza and Cariboo Bowling Lanes and extends a warm invitation to any bowlers who would like to bowl for a good cause.



Barnie and Madison Millership were as vibrant and full of energy as their costumes during 2019 Bowl For Kids’ Sake. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)