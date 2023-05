Paw Patrol mascots greet excited children at the Realm of Toys Spring Festival downtown Sunday afternoon, May 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jazmyn Lyons and her mom Joan Douillard are the organizers of the Realm of Toys Spring Festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A petting zoo was part of the fun. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The festival included bouncy castles and a variety of vendors as well as a petting zoo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Realm of Toys Spring Festival attracted hundreds of families on Sunday, May 7 to downtown Williams Lake.

Jazmyn Lyons, of The Realm of Toys, who organized the festival with her mom, Joan Douillard, said it was great to see so people enjoying the event which included a food fair, bouncy castles, vendor market, petting zoo, magician, and Paw Patrol mascots.

