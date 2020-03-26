Realm of Toys Easter Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Due to concerns about the potential to spread the virus and bans on large public gatherings

Luciana Charlton, 3, shares a hug with the Easter Bunny Saturday during the Realm of Toys and Nerd Room’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt. (Greg Sabatino photos)

With COVID-19 fast impacting all of our lives it comes as no surprise now that Jazmyn Lyons and The Realm of Toys have been forced to cancel their popular Easter Festival.

Due to concerns about the potential to spread the virus and the outright ban on large public gatherings Lyons said that this decision was the only responsible option.

They did receive some sponsorship support from RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty, Gibraltar Mines Ltd and the West Fraser Truckers Association, however, so Lyons said they will be doing a festival of some kind at some point in the near future.

This event may come later on in the spring or even in early summer, Lyons said but will hinge upon Williams Lake returning to normal.

“Everything at this point is up in the air we want to stay optimistic and say yeah we might be doing an egg hunt still at The Potato House or photos with the Easter Bunny at the store but as of right now we’re not making any guarantee on anything,” Lyons said.

Lyons would like to apologize to the community for this unfortunate news and said she hopes community members are able to find other fun ways to celebrate Easter in their homes.

She assured people that, come summer, The Realm of Toys will be sure to be taking part in and organizing some type of fair-like event if allowed.



