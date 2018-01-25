Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Mr. and Mrs. Fox were captured coming up a reader’s driveway this week, on a home security system. The visitors didn’t stop in for tea, continuing their look around the yard before heading off again into the bush.

