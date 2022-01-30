REACH A READER: My definition of literacy

By Katie Everett

English Language Learning Facilitator

I used to carry a very basic definition of literacy in my mind. I thought of it as reading and writing. Then my son was diagnosed with Autism.

When my youngest was two, he didn’t make eye contact with others. He didn’t want to play with those around him. He didn’t use many words.

In trying to figure out how to teach him, when he didn’t mimic others, I learned to follow his lead. Whatever he got excited about, we did together. In the beginning they were very simple things, like jumping on the bed.

Eventually, when he got excited about what he was doing, he would look at me. My happiness would encourage him to repeat it. His new skills came slowly. All of it was beautiful to watch: smiles, eye contact, pointing, words, phrases, body language, and accurately reading the emotions of others.

I now know that literacy begins much earlier than reading and writing. It can start with reading a story to your baby and showing them that a book is many things: a 3D object with information on each page, and concepts of language expressed visually. Books introduce the concept of human interaction and teach us that love is sharing information and experiences with others.

My son has challenged me to consciously think about things I would have otherwise ignored. I hope he continues to challenge me for a lifetime.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake