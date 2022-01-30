REACH A READER: My definition of literacy

Family Literacy Week 2022

Katie Everett is a English language learning facilitator. (Photo submitted)

Katie Everett is a English language learning facilitator. (Photo submitted)

By Katie Everett

English Language Learning Facilitator

I used to carry a very basic definition of literacy in my mind. I thought of it as reading and writing. Then my son was diagnosed with Autism.

When my youngest was two, he didn’t make eye contact with others. He didn’t want to play with those around him. He didn’t use many words.

In trying to figure out how to teach him, when he didn’t mimic others, I learned to follow his lead. Whatever he got excited about, we did together. In the beginning they were very simple things, like jumping on the bed.

Eventually, when he got excited about what he was doing, he would look at me. My happiness would encourage him to repeat it. His new skills came slowly. All of it was beautiful to watch: smiles, eye contact, pointing, words, phrases, body language, and accurately reading the emotions of others.

I now know that literacy begins much earlier than reading and writing. It can start with reading a story to your baby and showing them that a book is many things: a 3D object with information on each page, and concepts of language expressed visually. Books introduce the concept of human interaction and teach us that love is sharing information and experiences with others.

My son has challenged me to consciously think about things I would have otherwise ignored. I hope he continues to challenge me for a lifetime.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Reach a Reader: Be a Horton for literacy

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Ranch Musings: ‘Get bigger or get out.’ Really?

Xeni Gwet’in rider Howard Lulua (front) is introduced along with other competitors in the 2019 Saturday Mountain Race at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in mountain racer, logger needs kidney transplant

Wyat Bednarz of B&J Trucking Williams Lake participates in the Freedom Convoy 2022 rally in Williams Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake area truckers, citizens support Freedom Convoy to Ottawa

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a couple allegedly associated with a stolen truck. (Observer file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP arrest man, Quesnel woman in McLeese Lake, seizing drugs and a machete