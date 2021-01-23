REACH A READER 2021: The importance of digital literacy

The skills gained are very transferable because they apply to daily life and tasks

Computers are available for the public at the Cariboo Regional District Library - Williams Lake Branch. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sarah BALITSKY

Special to the Tribune

When I sit down and think about applied literacy, what immediately comes to mind is how stressed people seemed when entering our computer and technology program and how relieved they were to find us. Our computer and technology program is much more than just a class; it’s a safe place to meet, connect, relate, communicate and learn. The skills gained are very transferable because they apply to daily life and tasks.

I particularly enjoy tutoring our learners, watching their confidence and self-esteem improve as they apply new skills and experience those “Ah ha!” moments. It’s a pleasure to share in our learners’ journey to self-reliance and observing their overall joy when they succeed.

Some of our learners even go on to become tutors for the computer and technology class. Otherwise, we rely on the dedication of a few volunteers, more are always welcome.

Sarah Balitsky is the Computer and Technology Coordinator with the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.

