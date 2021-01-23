REACH A READER 2021: Physical literacy for kids

We also need to teach our children the building blocks of movement

The words physical literacy have been buzzing around caregivers, physical education teachers, coaches and recreation centres for several years.

So what is it? Simply put we teach our children their A, B, Cs and 1, 2, 3s as building blocks to their education but we also need to teach them the building blocks of movement. Movement skills include walking, running, hopping, jumping, throwing and catching.

We need these skills for our physical and mental health. When we have these movement skills then our children participate with more confidence in whatever activity they choose whether it be sports or recreational.

Movement skills are associated with our abilities of spatial awareness, depth perception, hand-eye coordination, problem solving and sleeping. They do the body and brain good.

No equipment is required for learning physical literacy just practise, patience, encouragement and fun. It’s about spending time with your child. Look for the opportunities around you — hop over the cracks in a sidewalk, balance on a board, go for a walk, throw rocks into a lake, play tag or dance. Simple equipment could include frisbees, balls, pool noodles and balloons. Be active with your child and upcharge your physical literacy too.

Suzanne Cochrane is a Financial and Family Literacy Co-ordinator with the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.

