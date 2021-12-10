Pauline Smith (left), Kyla Irawan and Marty the dog were on hand to receive coats for the Cozy Coats Campaign at Remax in Williams Lake on Dec. 9. The campaign will go until Dec. 17. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty spread some warmth for winter with Cozy Coat Campaign

The local business is gathering coats for the Salvation Army

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty is having their most successful Cozy Coat Campaign yet gathering coats for donation to the Salvation Army in Williams Lake.

This is the eighth year for the campaign, where the community can drop off new or gently used coats for those in need at their Williams Lake office at #2-85 Third Ave.

The realtors are inviting the community to come and enjoy some hot chocolate and donuts at their office on the final day of the campaign Dec. 17 before the coats are delivered to the Salvation Army.


