Re/Max Williams Lake Realty had great success with this year’s Cozy Coats campaign

Business collects donations of warm clothing and coats for those in need

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty staff gathered around their office Christmas tree Friday and the mountain of coats and other winter clothing they collected for those in need. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty staff put a wrap on their Cozy Coats Campaign to bring some warmth to those in need in the community on Dec. 18.

They closed out the campaign with an open house, sharing hot chocolate and cinnamon buns. The cinnamon buns came all the way from the Chilcotin Lodge in Riske Creek, and were picked up fresh that morning.

The planned outdoor event had moved inside, due to the cold temperatures on Friday, so visitors were invited indoors for a warm-up.

The real estate business had been collecting donations from the community of warm coats, boots and other warm clothing and said they think it was the most successful year yet.

“It’s amazing what people bring,” said Court Smith, Re/Max owner and realtor. “I love it.”

The company had already dropped off three large bags of coats to the Women’s Contact Society and the rest were going to be picked up by the Salvation Army in Williams Lake after the open house.

