Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

RCMP Sgt. returns home to the Cariboo

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen grew up in Williams Lake

For RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen, settling into a new live in Quesnel has been an easy fit.

“It was like coming home for me,” Weseen said, who grew up just down the road in Williams Lake.

An avid outdoorsman who loves hunting, fishing and camping, Weseen worked for 15 years in the forest industry with Weldwood in Williams Lake and then Hinton, Alta before joining the RCMP.

Weseen worked as an RCMP officer for 16 years throughout Alberta, before making the move back to the Cariboo August 2019.

Reflecting back on six and a half years of service with the Quesnel RCMP

Part of Weseen’s duties in Quesnel include working as the media relations officer for the detachment.

Helping people and taking a positive role in the community is what he enjoys most about his work as a police officer, something he hopes to continue doing in Quesnel.

“It’s a nice community,” he said of his new home.

QuesnelRCMP

