RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school.

According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.

READ MORE: Cars and their abandonment: Quadra Island Crime Report, Dec. 5-10

Police are actively looking for the farmer that may be missing this unique cow.

“Many people may consider the game of nicky nine doors a harmless prank, and we are sure there are adults in the community who remember playing the game in good fun as youth,” explained RCMP Campbell River Constable Maury Tyre.

“Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people that have taken the game too far. Items in yards have been broken in haste and the repetitive nature of the events which have occurred as late as 3 a.m. has stretched beyond fun to disturbing to many residents in the area. On more than one occasion the young people have ended up being physically apprehended by residents who have hit their breaking point.”

Police are hoping that some of the older members of the herd can teach the young calves what is fun and what is criminal mischief in order to prevent further disturbance calls in the area.

If have any information on this, or any other crime, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP