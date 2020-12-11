Ranchland Honda hosts Christmas car giveaway

The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at noon

Ranchland Honda in Williams Lake is giving away a car for Christmas.

An all-wheel drive, loaded 2010 Ford Fusion SEL will go to the lucky winner whose name is drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

To enter the draw residents are asked to describe in 400 words or less how the gift of transportation could make a positive impact on themselves or someone they know.

Entries can be e-mailed to cory.ranchlandhonda@gmail.com or dropped of in person.

The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at noon.

In hosting the contest, the company said it wants to thank everyone for the overwhelming support the business has received.

Ranchland Honda is proud about giving back to the community and the staff looks forward to meeting the winner.

This will be the first annual Christmas Car Giveaway at Ranchland Honda.

