Ramond James contributes $2,000 to the food bank

Patrick Davies photo Tamara Robinson the director of family services and outreach for the Salvation Army accepts a cheque for $2,000 from Christina Roderus, a financial adviser at Raymond James LTD. This donation will be used to buy food for the food bank.

Raymond James LTD employees donated $2,000 to the Williams Lake Salvation Army for its ongoing efforts to fund and maintain their food bank.

Christina Roderus, a financial adviser at Raymond James LTD, a wealth management firm in Williams Lake, presented the cheque to Tamara Robinson, the director of family services and outreach for the Salvation Army. Her company, she said, is committed to building legacies for individuals, families and organizations that will last for a lifetime and beyond.

The cheque, she said, is the result of their company matched “giving campaign” where the employees chose to donate to a local organization and are then matched by the Raymond James Foundation, which is run by the company. Since its establishment in 2013, Roderus estimated it has donated close to $5million in donations across Canada.

Read More: Williams Lake donates almost $90,000 to Salvation Army Christmas Appeal

“I think it’s a pretty awesome program. I love that our company matches and supports what we believe in and supports our local community,” Roderus said.

They chose the Salvation Army because she said there’s always a need for donations and support from the community for the organization. As they run the only food bank in town, Roderus said they provide vital services to the community, especially the less fortunate amongst us.

Roderus views Raymond James LTD and her fellow employees as like small business owners, in so much as that the profit they make goes directly back into the community. As she sees it if they expect locals to support them it’s only right that they seek to support locals when they give back.

Her business is also moving April 11 to 13, Roderus added, from 180 Third Ave. North to 565 B Oliver Street.

Robinson, for her part, wished to thank Roderus and Raymond James LTD for the generous donation and said the money will go directly towards the local food bank.

“Right now our food bank is quite low, so I expect to spend $10,000 in the next month or so on food so (this donation) certainly helps. Thank you so much,” Robinson said.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter