Rain expected to last the weekend

A mix of sun and clouds with sporadic showers is anticipated for the next week

It’s shaping up to be a wet weekend in the lakecity following this year’s Williams Lake Stampede.

Rain has been falling sporadically since Friday afternoon and lasted well through the night into Saturday afternoon. While there’s been a break in the sporadic showers, roads are still wet and rain is expected to resume this evening.

Temperature currently sits at and feels like 15C and is expected to go down to 11C tonight with a 60 per cent of showers throughout the evening.

Sunday will have an average temperature of 19C and about four hours of sun in between sporadic bursts of light rain. Temperatures will rise into the mid-twenties throughout the week, though clouds and rain are expected alongside periods of sun.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

